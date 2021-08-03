Strict enforcement of night curfew in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 3: The authorities in Rajouri district have started strict enforcement of night curfew restrictions ordered under Covid-19 SOPs.

The Police vehicles mounted with an audio announcement system have started to make rounds in all urban areas of Rajouri district.

These vehicles are making announcements for closure of business establishments and implementation of night curfew after 7 pm.

Officials of the district administration said that amid rise in coronavirus positive cases in some parts of the country, implementation of restrictions required for prevention of spread of viral infection were being implemented in Rajouri.

Besides regulating the number of participants at social events, the administration has started strict enforcement of night curfew in all urban areas of the district.

“Between 7 pm and 6 am, no other movement except that of essential services and medical emergencies will be allowed,” the officials said.

“All the traders are requested to kindly close their business establishments at 7 pm everyday and people should not come out of their homes till morning unless there is some emergency,” Police vehicles are heard making announcements.