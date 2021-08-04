Struggle for restoration of lost statehood to continue: Congress

Jammu, Aug 4: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today in a statement said that 5th August marks the day of struggle for the restoration of lost statehood status and other genuine rights to the people especially for the future generations.

According to a statement issued here, “JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Adv Ravinder Sharma has said that on this day J&K was deprived of its identity as a state and stripped of all other rights especially rights to land and jobs.”

“Reiterating that restoration of statehood with protection of genuine rights to land and jobs remain high on the agenda of congress along with holding of early assembly elections to provide elected govt. in Jammu and Kashmir, JKPCC said that BJP govt. should fulfil the genuine demand without delay to create conducive atmosphere for political process and elections,” the statement reads.

“Whether the militancy has been eliminated. How many govt. jobs have been provided, how many jobs created in private sector, how much investment and industrialisation has been witnessed, What is progress on the safe and dignified return of Kashmiri migrants, what is progress on the bringing of people closer to Delhi and dil (heart), as stated by the prime minister, if there is no unrest, why not restoration of statehood and early elections,” the JKPCC asked BJP according to the statement.