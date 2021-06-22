Sub-committee takes stock of JKCA assets, meets cricketers

Srinagar, June 22: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Sub-Committee for J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has taken stock of JKCA assets in Srinagar and also met senior cricketers during thier visit to Srinagar.

The three-member committee of Mithun Manhas, Anil Gupta and Sunil Sethi arrived in Srinagar on Sunday, a JKCA statement said.

"During their visit to Srinagar, the committee took stock of the JKCA assets at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar.They reviewed the facilities including ground and pavilion. The committee also interacted with the employees of JKCA and reviewed the functioning of the cricket body, the statement said.

It said that the committee members interacted with some senior and former cricketers.

"After reviewing the assets and interacting with cricketers, the sub-committee in a meeting held took several important decisions to streamline the office functioning of JKCA both in Srinagar and Jammu.

The sub-committee also decided to prepare a roadmap for drafting constitution of JKCA as per Lodha Committee recommendations, the statement said.