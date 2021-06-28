‘Sub Judice’ argument specious and evasive: Masoodi

Srinagar, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament Retd. Justice Hasnain Masoodi in a statement called the “sub judice” argument advanced by some leaders to avoid taking a stand on revocation of “special status” guaranteed to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution of India, as specious and evasive.

Masoodi stated that pendency of petitions in the Court challenging 5th August 2019 decisions does not stand in way of the Government of India to undo injustice and revoke a constitutionally suspect law. “The perpetrator of an unconstitutional act, notwithstanding challenge to the act, is always free to reverse the decision and restore majesty of law and constitutional supremacy. It also does not either forbid a person, group of persons or a political party from articulating its viewpoint or taking a stand on the matter, the statement adds.

The statement reiterates the principled stand that the restoration of 4th August 2019 constitutional position alone would lead to durable and lasting peace in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and fulfil aspirations of the people.