SUF demands representation in delimitation process

Srinagar, June 28: An emergency meeting of Sikh United Front J&K, an amalgam of Various Sikh Organisations J&K was held under the chairmanship of S. Sudershan Singh Wazir Chairman Sikh United front J&K.

According to a statement issued here, while welcoming the initiative of the Prime Minister and Home minister for setting into motion the democratic process after delimitation, Wazir demanded that as a special case Sikhs should be made party to this process and be invited for any further discussions and negotiations.

Explaining in detail the reason behind participation of Sikhs, Wazir said that by and large the Sikh community in J&K, belong to the refugee families of PaK.

He said the Reorganisation act has reserved 24 assembly seats for PaK as earlier also this reservation of assembly seats was existing. “Since the delimitation process is ongoing the refugees of PaK want at least 8 to 10 assembly seats to be reserved for them other than the existing number of assembly seats so that a proper representation to PaK residents is also available,” he said.