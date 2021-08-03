Swachhta Pakhwada observed in Hospitality & Protocol Deptt

Srinagar, Aug 2: A special cleanliness drive was commenced at the Hospitality and Protocol under the guidance and active participation of Director General Hospitality and Protocol Hashmat Ali Khan.

The drive which is a prelude to 76th Independence Day began from the Circuit House, Church Lane culminated at the state guest houses witnessed participation of a large number of officials in addition to the sanitation staff of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K who led the drive with broom in his hand motivated all the staff of department to inculcate cleanliness and raise the ambience and aesthetic value of premises, thereby leading to increased comfort and satisfaction of all the guests.

He explained that such drills also imbibe the notion of calling and better coordination between staff and better work atmosphere.

The event also witnessed the participation of Joint Director Hospitality & Protocol Kashmir Reyaz Malik, who informed that a fortnightly calendar has been charted out for carrying out the Swachhta Pakhwada in all the houses and properties of Hospitality and Protocol including Circuit House, State Guest Houses, Joint director Office, Director Generals Office, Hari Niwas Guest House, and Chashma Shahi Guest House as per the government directions which would witness the participation of all the officials and imbibe in them the spirit of cleanliness which is of paramount importance especially in times of pandemic like Covid.