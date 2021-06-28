Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations held at Baramulla

Baramulla, June 27: The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Mashaal’, reached Baramulla today where it was given a grand reception.

In a statement the army said that the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during 1971 war were paid homage in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Dagger War Memorial. A variety of cultural programmes were organised to mark the event which included patriotic songs by school children, bhangra, rouf dance and performances by renowned artists followed by felicitation of veer naris and veterans.

“The event was attended by prominent civil dignitaries which included prominent public representatives, govt officials, Paramilitary forces, J &K Police and large number of local population. Speaking to the media persons, Maj Gen Virendra Vats, SM, VSM , GOC, 19 InfDiv remembered the sacrifices of War veterans, veer naris and Ex Service Men who made this event possible by their benign presence. After two days of events, the victory flame was passed to PirPanjal Brigade for its onward journey. The complete event was conducted abiding to strict COVID-19 protocols,” it said.