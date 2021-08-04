Switching to e-office | Guidelines issued for digitisation of Darbar Move office records

Jammu, Aug 4: To create ‘legacy data for switching to e-office’, the J&K government Wednesday notified the guidelines and schedule for scanning and digitisation of office files or records of 85 Darbar Move offices or organisations working outside the civil secretariat.

As per an order issued by the Secretary J&K Information Technology (IT) department Simrandeep Singh, these 85 offices including those of J&K BOPEE, JKAACL, J&K PHQ, Office of the Advocate General, JKPSC, J&KSSB, and Directorate of National Health Mission would nominate a nodal officer for the purpose.

The nodal officer would not only coordinate with JaKeGA and the scanning agency, but also ensure completion of 100 percent scanning of files within the stipulated timelines, Singh specified in the order while enumerating the scanning locations for various offices and their schedule.

The guidelines clarified that the scanning locations would remain functional on holidays, including Sundays.

So the files would be accepted and reverted even on holidays.

It was further specified that all the offices or departments would have to ensure that complete scanning of their official record should be completed within the prescribed period, and if any file is left un-scanned, the responsibility of the same would lie with the concerned nodal officer of the department and office.

According to him, the schedule notified for scanning and digitisation of office files was in continuation to the government order of 2021 dated 15 March 2021.

“The nodal officers may coordinate with the J&K-level project monitoring team of J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) for technical assistance if required for understanding the process or file preparation as per an already issued SOP. The team of JaKeGA comprises Irfan Ahmad, Project Manager and ArunPanotra, Analyst-IT,” the order read.

The guidelines specified that a sufficient number of files on a daily basis needed to be supplied at the scanning centres.

“Sending all the files on last days should be strictly avoided. Files not scanned within the stipulated timeline should not be scanned by the assigned vendors and it should be entirely left to the department to manage scanning at its own level. The nodal officer should inter-alia be responsible for quality checking of scanned files and meta-data (basic information about data) at Digitisation Centre. He should also ensure preparation of files for scanning like page numbering on NF and CF with proper indexing,” it was ordered.

As per the guidelines, the nodal officer would also ensure to take the scanned files back as soon as the vendor would have finished scanning and digitisation.

“If the digitisation work would be carried out at the office premises of the department then all the offices or departments need to ensure that proper furniture for keeping scanning equipment and 24x7 power supply might be provided to the scanning vendors,” it was directed.

The offices were asked to strictly comply with these guidelines.

The list of these 85 offices also included the offices of Director Libraries and Research, Chief Engineers R&B, PHE, UEED, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Crime, J&K Special Tribunal, J&K Housing Board, Director Colleges Higher Education department, J&K Forensic Laboratory, IGP Railways, Commissioner Sales Tax Department, JKBOSE, State Finance Commission Director Geology and Mining, Director General Economics and Statistics and Excise Commissioner, J&K.

It was ordered that the left out Darbar Move offices (which did not figure in this order) would also keep their files prepared as per the SOP already issued.

The schedule for their scanning would be issued separately.