Tangmarg residents demand macadamisation of roads

Baramulla, Aug 5: The residents of several villages in Tangmarg urged the district administration to start macadamisation of link and main roads in the area.

The locals said that the road connecting Chanpora, Kasaie Mohalla and Takiya was in shambles. They said that in the absence of macadamisation of the road, the entire population of the three villages was facing numerous problems.

“For the past 8 years we have been waiting for the macadamisation of the road,” said Muhammad Shafi of Chanpora village. The residents of another village Gonipora expressed their concern over the deteriorating condition of the road.

“The road connecting Gonipora with Chanpora and several other villages is in shambles,” said Wali Muhammad of Gonipora Tangmarg.