Tap opportunities in post-Covid world to take exports to USD 400 bn: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the industry and exporters to take advantage of opportunities created in the post-Covid scenario, explore new destinations and expand the export basket to achieve the ambitious target of USD 400 billion of exports.

Addressing Indian missions and Export Promotion Councils on the country's target of USD 400 billion of merchandise exports this year, Modi said that four factors, including multifold increase in manufacturing, reduction in logistics cost, and international market for domestic goods, can help boost the country's outbound shipments.

In the post-Covid world, there is a debate on global supply chain and in that "we should use all our force" to tap new opportunities, Modi said.

Interacting with the heads of Indian Missions abroad and stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector via video conference, Modi said today the world is shrinking every day due to physical, technological and financial connectivity and in such an environment, new possibilities are being created around the world for the expansion of domestic exports.

The prime minister said India's ambitious target regarding exports can be achieved only through a holistic and detailed action plan.

He urged the "stakeholders to accelerate our existing exports and also work to create markets, new destinations for new products".