Srinagar, Aug 8: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has condemned the killing of a policeman in Pombay area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district yesterday and termed the incident as unfortunate.

According to a statement issued here, Tarigami said “such incidents are inhuman and the perpetrators of violence have achieved nothing except for rendering irreparable loss to the victim's family. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.