Task Force to implement, monitor Mission Youth initiatives in districts

Jammu, Aug 2: The J&K government on Monday sanctioned the constitution of a District Level Task Force (DLTF) for each district, for effective implementation and monitoring of Mission Youth Initiatives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

As per an order issued by GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi, the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district will be the chairperson of DLTF.

General Manager DIC; District Statistics & Evaluation Officer; Chief Education Officer; District Youth Services & Sports Officer; Deputy Director/Assistant Director Employment; District Information Officer and any other officer(s) or expert(s) as may be deemed appropriate by the chairperson (not more than 3) will be its members, the order specified.

Through a separate GAD order, the government also ordered the constitution of a 3-member committee for ensuring expeditious funding of developmental packages from NABARD for the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee will comprise the Administrative Secretary Finance department as its chairman while Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture, Production & Farmers Welfare department and Public Works (R&B) department will be its members.