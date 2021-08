TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara, Aug 2: A 16-year-old boy drowned to death in an under-construction pond in Sogam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.

The teenager identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Zahoor Ahmad Lone from Sogam had been rescued by Police, Army, and Fire and Emergency Service personnel along with the locals.

He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Sogam but doctors present there declared him brought dead.