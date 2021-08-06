Tenders (NIT) issued when land was not even acquired?

Recently the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir pronounced a landmark judgement by preventing district administration Ganderbal from acquiring land for widening and upgradation of Pandach-Beehama-Ganderbal road. Ironically the executing agency, PWD (R&B), around 4 years back had invited tenders (NIT) for this road project when the land was yet to be acquired through a proper process under the erstwhile J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934. After the invitation of tender the then collector land acquisition Ganderbal issued notification under the section 4 and no further notification was issued.

The J&K High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar on 28.7.2021 said that as no declaration has been made under section 6 of J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934 (now repealed ), the notification issued under section 4 is simply a proposal to acquire the land. The order reads :

“Admittedly so far there is no declaration under Section 6 of the Act so as to finally acquire the above land. The notification under Section 4 of the Act is simply a proposal to acquire the land and since the land has not yet been finally acquire, we are of the opinion that writ petition is premature and is not maintainable at this stage”

The High Court division bench disposed of the petition and asked the respondents (Govt) to proceed in accordance with the law if they were in need of the land for road widening project.

The High Court order further reads:

“Accordingly, the writ petition stands disposed of with a liberty to the respondents to proceed in accordance with law, if necessary, to acquire the land leaving it open for the petitioners to challenge the acquisition proceedings as and when the final notification to acquire the land is issued by the respondents. It is made clear that as the land has not been finally acquired, the ownership/ title of the land has not passed to the respondents and the petitioners are free to use it in the manner they so desire. 5. The writ petition is, accordingly, disposed of”

Pertinently if the fresh notification for the land acquisition is to be issued that has to be done in accordance with Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR Act 2013) which is applicable in J&K post article 370 abrogation. This law is among few laws that could have benefited people of J&K but the Govt is being accused by farmers of not applying this law in many cases of land acquisition. In fact the aggrieved persons Abdul Rahim Bhat and others had gone to High Court with the same prayer.

The Collector land acquisition Ganderbal cannot issue section 6 notification under the J&K Land Acquisition Act of 1934 as the same is no more in operation post article 370 abrogation. Now a fresh notification has to be issued under Right to Fair Compensation law only which is enforced in J&K with effect from Oct 31st 2019