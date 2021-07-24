Terrible condition of inner link roads irk Kupwara villagers

Kupwara, July 24: The residents of Bungam, Handwara Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to renovate the inner link roads.

They said that the link roads had not been renovated even after approaching the concerned authorities several times.

The residents complained that the inner link roads of Bungam and Pohrupeth are in shambles, giving a tough time to the commuters.

They said that the inner roads are dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the tall claims of the authorities of improving road connectivity.

The residents said that the entire area is dependent on horticulture sector and the dilapidated road conditions are giving a tough time to the farmers.

“As the season of apple plucking has already started, we are unable to carry apple and pear boxes in tillers, tractors and in other modes of transport due to pathetic road conditions. Resultantly, we are forced to transport boxes on shoulders from orchards to our respective homes,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local.

The residents said that they had brought this issue many a time to the notice of the concerned department but after passing of several years nothing concrete had materialised.

They sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Executive Engineer Roads & Buildings (R&B) Handwara Division for the timely redress of their grievances.