'The Bay Leaf' restaurant inaugurated

Srinagar, Aug 2: ‘The Bay Leaf’, a new fine dine restaurant was inaugurated here on Monday.

The Bay Leaf restaurant is run by AH Foods and is their first outlet operational from outside the market and opposite Kashmir University’s Sir Syed Gate.

“My aim is to take quality and hygienic food to every corner of Kashmir. We will be providing multiple cuisine at reasonable rates," said Furhan Hamid, Managing Director, A H Foods.

The outlet was inaugurated by Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo and others present on the occasion were ShowketChoudhary, Chairman Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants association, Dr. C L Vishan, President Private B.Ed College association, Waheed Malik, President Kashmir hotels and restaurants owners federation (KHAROF).