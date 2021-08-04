The DAWN OF A NEW BEGINNING FOR J&K

Today, J&K is witnessing a new zeal and a positive sentiment across all walks of life. However, this was not the case almost around 2 years back. The region of Jammu & Kashmir had a generic sense of oppression running across its administrative demeanor as people centric initiatives never saw the light of the day.

Extremism and terrorism sponsored by Pakistan had crippled the administrative & government systems and democracy had only become a namesake attribute for the people of J&K. Though the people of Kashmir always advocated oneness and encouraged cohesiveness where different schools of thought and religion could flourish in togetherness; the vested interests of some self-minded so-called religious bigots have instilled a sense of fear and unrest into the society.

Every season of tourism which is one of the biggest revenue driver for the people of J&K was marred with violence that was aided by Pakistan. The attempts made by Pakistan to destabilize J&K has had a far-reaching effect of devastation and gloom over the Kashmiris thereby restricting their progress and upliftment.

More so the worst scenario that was witnessed was that the well-wishers of the Pakistan that harbored terror and anti-national activities were given perks, jobs, and financial aid by the earlier erstwhile J&K governments. Therefore, these anti-national elements who were the associates of the Pakistani terror elements were seeded deep into the ranks of the earlier governments.

The silver lining now is that these anti-national elements have been cleansed from the administrative machinery due to the recent efforts of the J&K Government and the CID Wing of J&K Police, thereby, ensuring that the funds of the Government of India are used for the betterment of the people of Kashmir and not for anti-national elements.

The situation of hopelessness, gloom & economic retardation was infused with a spirit of hope and rejuvenated with a sense of enthusiasm when our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi sent out the message of “Oneness & Unity” on 5th August 2019. The decisions and actions taken under his leadership made it clear to Pakistan and the entire world that the people of Jammu & Kashmir will not bear any more violence & atrocities laying their head down but would rather turn around and stand tall at the face of the selfish interests and despicable agenda of the Pakistan, whose only motive is to destabilize Jammu & Kashmir.

5th August 2019 was the day when the people of Jammu & Kashmir experienced “Freedom” in the real sense of the term and were liberated.

The historic decisions made on 5th August 2019, not only brought about constitutional changes, but opened the doors to a lot of development opportunities, progress, and happiness for the people of Jammu & Kashmir as they were now connected with the rest of the country thereby, being an integral part of all the initiatives led by Centre.

This has been beneficial in bringing Jammu & Kashmir to the mainstream. Some of the noteworthy achievements across the sectors are as follows-

There was a special category launched under the head “Languishing Projects” to specifically focus on projects which were commenced by the previous governments that ruled J&K, but never saw completion.

During the years of 2015 to 2019 there were around 7000 projects that were launched and initiated which never yielded any results and they basically served the purpose of favoring or benefitting a certain section of contractors monetarily.

These projects were stalled and halted after the initial investments were made. However, it was the administration of LG Manoj Sinha that ensured that these projects got completed and drove home the objective and benefits with which they were launched.

Since 5th August 2019, there were 890 Central Laws applied with a retraction of around 205 state laws and 130 laws were modified for the betterment of the people and were redeployed.

Job representation for the weaker sections - OSC Reservation Benefits were increased from 2% to 4% followed by Residents of International Border and LoC getting 4% reservation benefit which is a rise of 3% from earlier numbers. Backward Classes Reservation benefit also witnessed an income ceiling raised from INR 4.5 lakhs to INR 8 lakhs. Reservation in assembly seats was provided for STs as per the Constitution.

Jan Abhiyan (“Back to Village”) – This project saw immense success with over 5 lakh certificates issued (Domicile, Death /Birth, Category and disability etc.) along with over 70,000 Ration cards Aadhar Seeded.