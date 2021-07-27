The Force of Life

Is lower always better ,the J-curve phenomenon

Although, there is no clear dividing line between normal blood pressure and low blood pressure, the question remains - How low is it alright for the blood pressure to go?

The 1970s decade-long study provided a clue that lowering blood pressure decreased the risk of death. But unexpectedly the risk increased again as the diastolic blood pressure (the second number, which is the pressure as the heart relaxes) fell below 85 millimeters of mercury, a pattern the study authors described as a ‘J-curve’ , the hypothesis introduced by Cruickshank in 1972. Subsequent studies have been mixed with some arguments in favour and others against the J-curve phenomenon for blood pressure. But a Landmark 2018 evidence-based study of more than 30,000 patients suggests that it does exist particularly in elderly and high risk patients with cardiac diseases .

The quest to find this sweet spot on the “J curve,” the point of intersection between maximum benefit and minimum risk, is still an enigma for all of us!

Low blood Pressure, myth vs fact !!

While it is clearly documented in medical literature as to who will fall under the high blood pressure category, there is no such quantification for low blood pressure. It can vary from individual to individual. Low blood pressure has immense importance to no importance. An incidental finding of low blood pressure may ideally not be a cause of worry. But as a general rule, if a patient has no symptoms or ill effects from low blood pressure digits then it's probably normal for him . In fact, a low-ish blood pressure will greatly decrease the risk of heart disease, kidney failure and stroke. The lower limit for blood pressure is perhaps best defined by symptoms( like fatigue or dizziness ) rather than numbers. What's considered low blood pressure for many may be normal for others.

In my cardiology practice , a lot of young people come to me with a BP of 90/60 or even lower who walk normally and perform their routine activities without any symptoms related to their low-ish blood pressure readings .Most of them are ambulatory and say “low pressure” because somebody (usually a relative or uninformed practitioner ) has taught them that “mild occasional dizziness is a symptom of low blood pressure”. In despair and fear they knock the doors of internists and complain of having suffered some dizziness a few moments ago .Such mild occasional short-lasting dizziness is common during periods of mental stress. Most of these patients have generalized anxiety disorders or stress-induced panic disorders of some intensity, and these poor chaps are never enlightened about this by most doctors and given unnecessary formulations only to end up with their myriad side effects .

I examine them and check their blood pressure in three positions -- lying, sitting and standing. If there isn't much of a drop in standing position, I reassure the patient that blood vessels are working normally and the set of the digits of blood pressure is probably normal for you . But if blood pressure drops more than 20 to 30 points on standing , the condition is called Orthostatic hypotension and is as a result of dysfunctional auto-regulatory equilibrium mechanism (homeostasis ).This needs further Clinical work up by an experienced internist /cardiologist .

Orthostatic hypotension has several causes. A common one stems from taking fluid pills(diuretics), especially in aged people. These diuretic pills decrease the amount of fluid in the circulation and when the person stands there isn't enough fluid in the bloodstream to maintain blood pressure in a normal range.The symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint or sensation of black-out or falling after standing. But these episodes usually are infrequent and pass quickly.

However, some people have severe orthostatic hypotension that doesn't readily clear up. Their blood pressure can plummet, stay down and lead to debilitating symptoms. Besides fluid pills, other causes of low blood pressure (hypotension ) include certain neurological disorders ,diabetes ,low haemoglobin(anemia),dehydration or as a result of certain medications for different disorders(antidepressants etc) .Blood pressure in some elderly individuals tends to temporarily decline shortly after eating , a condition called postprandial hypotension, a deregulated mechanism of ‘biological equilibrium’ (Homeostasis ).

These asymptomatic patients with low BP without any underlying disorder need preemptive ‘Reassurance ‘. In my clinical practice, I prefer cognitive rather than affective reassurance .This allays their long term anxieties about chronic low BP readings and reinforces the sense of physical and psychological well-being .

To conclude , neo-Pythagoreans will remain relentless in their quantitative pursuits. But answers to the riddle of ‘the lower the better ‘will not come from biostatistics, or spreadsheets but from examining patients, lest we go on treating them “by the numbers, for the numbers”.

Dr Showkat Hussain Shah consultant cardiologist GMC Anantnag and can be reached at shahmed25@gmail.com