Dear readers, Patriotism is the sense of duty and responsibility coupled with service to people irrespective of class, cast and religion. It is an egalitarian approach.

There is no denying the fact that saving time and capital for a cause is exclusively meant for uplift of humanity and this indeed incorporates true patriotism. The simple waving of flags is not enough for patriotism but to take care people and to watch and guard public money like a soldier is indeed true patriotism. A true patriot is caring about friends, neighbours and community regardless of political view and opinion.

It merits a mention here that during my interaction with a cross section of govt. employees as well as common masses, I received a unilateral flow of opinions and information about Darbar move practice. Surprisingly I found deep rejoicing in the voices of the general employees and public. They feel that by closure of Darbar move they shall now heave a sigh of relief as they had experienced isolation in social fabric which is very hard to regain. They apprised that with the support of information technology everyone wants that full time civil secretariat offices should be opened throughout the year in both the regions Jammu, and Srinagar. This will mitigate the sufferings of a common man living in distant districts of J&K as he or she would have to travel Jammu or Srinagar for small matters. They said for how long we have to live with the idea of a half capital?

Well, opening of Civil Secretariat throughout the year in both the regions will also create opportunities of promotions for many when two proper functional Secretariat offices with full staff strength are created as there is a huge stagnation in various departments. As per common masses Darbar move leads to lack of governance and causes delay in justice dispensation as govt. records are not available to the pleaders in one region for six months. Hon’ble court observed that expenditure incurred on Darbar move could be utilized for protection and propagation of culture, heritage and welfare of both the communities; and consideration of extremities of weather, which was the case, reason and basis for the Darbar move, does not hold weight today. A group of lower rung employees have given me to understand that people should be given what they need rather than what they want. Isn’t it true that blue eyed employees were enjoying to their fill and thousands of poor employees were subjected to hardships and asked to live in C-class, single room flats, like animals in dingy sheds while our ministers who arrive in Jammu/Srinagar were escorted to spacious bungalows permanently reserved for them at both places and that is why they are hell bent to impress upon the UT administration for restarting the Darbar move. It is true that decisions are the hardest thing to make, especially when it is a choice between where you should be and where you want to be.Making a choice and making it right is based on values and not options.