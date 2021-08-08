Three DPS students get admission in Georgetown University

Bringing laurels to the valley, three students from Valley have got admission in George Town University.

These include two students from Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam and one from DPS Srinagar.

Among the three, Sakhra Riyaz from DPS Budgam has got her admission in GeorgeTown University Qatar branch where she will be pursuing a course in international economics. Sakhra bagged the first position in her school in the class 12thexams, the result of which was declared by the CBSE last week.

“I have got the admission on 95 percent scholarship to pursue my course in the University. I got the admission on the basis of my score in SAT exam, Toefl exam besides my performance in class 10th to class 12th examination,” Sakhra said.

The ability of students in their extracurricular activities is also assessed for offering admission in the GeorgeTown University.

“I had published one article and also was in one podcast which we did with asiavalley.com. I have also learned a coding language. All these things were counted,” she said.

Meanwhile Maleha Syed of DPS Budgam has also secured admission in Qatar Campus of GeorgeTown University where she will pursue her course in International Politics.

“I have already arrived here in Qatar and am going through a quarantine period. I got my admission on a 100 percent scholarship which includes all my expenses for the course,” Maleha told Greater Kashmir from Qatar.

“I have to bear only my personal expenses including travel,” she said.

Another student Rahil Hameed from DPS Budgam has also secured his admission in Georgetown University Washington DC Branch.