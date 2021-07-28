Throwing light where it's needed

The chapter on Islamic law and its sources is straightforward enough but it should have been made more robust with details on early Arab society’s social fabric in which Islam grew and prospered not only as religion but also as multidimensional institution. Be it Sharia, Hadith,Sunnah, Ijma, Qiyas, Ijtihad or Taqlid - all the concepts evolved in the womb of Arab society that saw varied struggles, challenges and interactions. We must note that when we try to detach ideas from their historical roots and their social basis with which these ideas have had their elective affinity we are committing an error.

The discussion on Islamic jurisprudence though brief but grapples with important issues which the author has presented skillfully. In the chapters on law of inheritance, wills and gifts, marriage and dower and dissolution of marriage, the author accomplishes many goals that constitute very valuable contribution. Some of these aspects particularly the institution of marriage have invited sustained criticism from many in recent years but those critiques have failed to realize the fact that lot of regional variations and community’s cultural trends have also burdened the originality of the ethics of institutions among various Muslim societies with its spread and incorporation of new communities into its lap. Such criticisms do not diminish the value and essence of Islamic law. Because in Islamic law, it is well laid out “Muslim marriage is to be seen and understood as the combination of both contractual and sacramental aspects as has been rightly put as a combination of Ibadat (devotional act) and (muamlat) social dealing.” However, my chief concern is how the younger generations in different Muslim regions can understand cause and effect between cultural or institutional variables in their respective societies and the broader frame work of Islam which is shared across the world.

The discussion in chapters on maintenance, guardianship, custody and adoption, family courts and uniform civil code do not only deserve keen appreciation for the useful contribution by the scholar but are also for his highly engaging analysis. Islam does guarantee the safety and security of women and rights of children. But unfortunately the generated misinterpretations are generalized to put Islamic law in bad light. The political party’s sometimes reduce the questions of politics and social conflicts to timeless and universal theocratic abstractions and adopt legislations for containing certain religious communities and adore camouflaging such laws as characteristics of their welfare state. The discussion and attitude of present government regarding uniform civil code is a classic case in point. It is interesting to note that Islam has seen such predatory interests of rulers many times. This aspect should have been adequately addressed by the author by illustrating the historical background and philosophical dimensions of Islamic law and the challenges it faces in its application in modernized Muslim society. Holy Quran and Islamic history does offer a very comprehensive perspective on all issues.

However, these limitations do not belittle the contribution of Dr Rashid. Syed Shahid Rashid’s book Principles of Muslim Family Law is a useful book and stimulating reflection on chronology of Muslim family law. It contains several important insights for researchers and opens up additional inquiry into pressing concerns. He has crafted various arguments with a thoughtful and imaginative stroke and is undoubtedly a leading work to have been published by Kitab Mahal Publishers, Srinagar under the supervision of its Managing Director Mr. Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, who is always known for his rare flash of brilliance.

Professor (Dr) Rattan Lal Hangloo is honorary Chancellor Noble International University Toronto Canada.He was a Professor of History at the Hyderabad Central University and was also Vice Chancellor of Kalyani University and University of Allahabad. He is originally from Hangalgund Kokernag Kashmir.

