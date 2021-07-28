Throwing light where it's needed

Title of the book: Principles of Muslim Family Law
Author: Syed Shahid Rashid
Publisher: Kitab Mahal Publishers
Pages: 212
The book titled Principles of Muslim Family Law by Dr. Syed Shahid Rashid has tried to situate the Principles of Muslim family law in the larger context of Islam. He has picked up wide ranging issues for lively conversation. The book contains twelve chapters that are devoted to family law in India, Islamic law and its sources, schools of Islamic jurisprudence, law of Inheritance in Islam, wills and gifts, institution of marriage, dower, dissolution of marriage, maintenance, guardianship, custody and adoption, family courts and uniform civil code. The theme of the book possesses infinite dignity and worth because it is rooted in Islam. The book also assumes significance at a time when some agencies both government and private intentionally or otherwise misinterpret Islam and portray Muslims as trouble mongers.
In his brief introductory chapter, Shahid Rashid neatly places his perspective about family law and the evolution of Muslim Personal law in India and in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He points out the inconsistent nature of relationship between the Laws/ Acts and customary practices. It certainly raises pertinent questions about the nature and extent of Indian state’s and Indian judiciary’s jurisdiction in matters of religion. Although in most recent times judiciary has occasionally thrown up the impression of its loyalty to politico ideological prejudices. However, wise know what wisdom is but unfortunately in contemporary politics in our country the problem with the Indian state is that it does not know how to adjust the demands of wisdom to given regime. We must remember that nature provides for wisdom partly by making us the kind of beings who must search for good life through common deliberation in order to flourish and strengthen democratic politics and society. A brutal intrusion into religio-ethical aspects of any community by government (through legislation or coercion) ultimately fails to make majority capable of recognizing rulers claim to rule because the ruler does not have power he thinks he deserves. The love for power without political wisdom by rulers raises a question do they deserve to rule?
The chapter on Islamic law and its sources is straightforward enough but it should have been made more robust with details on early Arab society’s social fabric in which Islam grew and prospered not only as religion but also as multidimensional institution. Be it Sharia, Hadith,Sunnah, Ijma, Qiyas, Ijtihad or Taqlid - all the concepts evolved in the womb of Arab society that saw varied struggles, challenges and interactions. We must note that when we try to detach ideas from their historical roots and their social basis with which these ideas have had their elective affinity we are committing an error.
The discussion on Islamic jurisprudence though brief but grapples with important issues which the author has presented skillfully. In the chapters on law of inheritance, wills and gifts, marriage and dower and dissolution of marriage, the author accomplishes many goals that constitute very valuable contribution. Some of these aspects particularly the institution of marriage have invited sustained criticism from many in recent years but those critiques have failed to realize the fact that lot of regional variations and community’s cultural trends have also burdened the originality of the ethics of institutions among various Muslim societies with its spread and incorporation of new communities into its lap. Such criticisms do not diminish the value and essence of Islamic law. Because in Islamic law, it is well laid out “Muslim marriage is to be seen and understood as the combination of both contractual and sacramental aspects as has been rightly put as a combination of Ibadat (devotional act) and (muamlat) social dealing.” However, my chief concern is how the younger generations in different Muslim regions can understand cause and effect between cultural or institutional variables in their respective societies and the broader frame work of Islam which is shared across the world.
The discussion in chapters on maintenance, guardianship, custody and adoption, family courts and uniform civil code do not only deserve keen appreciation for the useful contribution by the scholar but are also for his highly engaging analysis. Islam does guarantee the safety and security of women and rights of children. But unfortunately the generated misinterpretations are generalized to put Islamic law in bad light. The political party’s sometimes reduce the questions of politics and social conflicts to timeless and universal theocratic abstractions and adopt legislations for containing certain religious communities and adore camouflaging such laws as characteristics of their welfare state. The discussion and attitude of present government regarding uniform civil code is a classic case in point. It is interesting to note that Islam has seen such predatory interests of rulers many times. This aspect should have been adequately addressed by the author by illustrating the historical background and philosophical dimensions of Islamic law and the challenges it faces in its application in modernized Muslim society. Holy Quran and Islamic history does offer a very comprehensive perspective on all issues.
However, these limitations do not belittle the contribution of Dr Rashid. Syed Shahid Rashid’s book Principles of Muslim Family Law is a useful book and stimulating reflection on chronology of Muslim family law. It contains several important insights for researchers and opens up additional inquiry into pressing concerns. He has crafted various arguments with a thoughtful and imaginative stroke and is undoubtedly a leading work to have been published by Kitab Mahal Publishers, Srinagar under the supervision of its Managing Director Mr. Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, who is always known for his rare flash of brilliance.
Professor (Dr) Rattan Lal Hangloo is honorary Chancellor Noble International University Toronto Canada.He was a Professor of History at the Hyderabad Central University and was also Vice Chancellor of Kalyani University and University of Allahabad. He is originally from Hangalgund Kokernag Kashmir.
