Tirath Raj Kapal Mochanyatra begins Aug 17

Shopian, Aug 1: While the annual three-day Tirath Raj KapalMochanyatra in south Kashmir's Shopian district is set to begin on August 17, the main building located in the premises of the temple is lying in shambles.

The two-storied building where the yatris put up during the yatra is in a run-down state.

“The ceiling of the building has been damaged and the rain water seeps through it,” said Bansi Lal Razdan, the caretaker of the temple.

He said that much water had accumulated in the rooms due to continuous rains over the past few days.

The building was constructed by the Department of Tourism a decade ago and has not been renovated since.

“The walls of the building have been damaged due to the water dripping through the leaky roof,” Razdan said.

Located on the banks of Rambiara stream in Deegam area of the town, the temple premises is dotted with multiple springs.

“It is said that the water gushing out of the springs has curative power,” Razdan said.

According to Razdan, hundreds of yatris, particularly Kashmiri Pandits from across the country visit the temple every year.

“The yatra will begin on August 17 and culminate on August 19,” Razdan said.

He said that the yatris visit the temple for Upanaya (thread ceremony) and Shardh for children and those who die in accidents or as bachelors.

Razdan said that without the help of their Muslim brethren, the yatra was almost impossible.

"During the yatra, our Muslim neighbours provide us milk, vegetables and other eatables,” Razdan said.

He said that as the administration had failed to renovate the building, they were looking forward to their Muslim neighbours for help.