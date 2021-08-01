Tourism Department exploring new trekking routes: Secy

Srinagar, Aug 1: Tourism Department has initiated several steps to boost adventure tourism activities across Jammu and Kashmir and already several activities have been initiated to tap that potential.

This was stated by Secretary Tourism and Culture Departments, Sarmad Hafeez while flagging off a group of working professionals from Mumbai and local NGO going for sanitation and cleanliness drives along Great Lakes Trek in collaboration with the Tourism Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Tourism said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential for tourism activities and adventure tourism has been given priority from this year. “Government has opened new trekking routes across J&K to give a boost to adventure tourism and several other steps have been initiated to tap that potential”, he remarked.

Highlighting the government initiatives to make tourism activities much more secure here, Sarmad Hafeez said that the department has vaccinated more than 90% tourism stakeholders to prepare them to deal with the challenges of Covid-19 besides employees of department and other allied workers have also been inoculated. He added that the department is in the process of organizing capacity building programmes on implementation of covid protocols for all the stakeholders associated with the tourism sector at tourist places like Dal Lake, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and other tourist places. Remarking about tapping the tourism potential to its fullest, Sarmad Hafeez said that the department is identifying, exploring and developing hidden and virgin tourist destinations here to provide tourists with more options for recreation and adventurous activities.

During the week-long trek, the group would conduct sanitation and cleanliness drive along the famed trekking route. Tomorrow the group will move from Sonmarg to Thajwas and will cover places like Naran Nag, Kishen Sar, Vishen Sar and Gangabal.