Tourism Department organises cleanliness drive at Nigeen’s Cherry Park

Srinagar, June 22: Tourism Department Kashmir today organised a cleanliness drive at Cherry Park, Nigeen here.
The drive was carried out by the officers and staff of Tourism Department on the instructions of Director Tourism Kashmir in which other stakeholders related to the Tourism Sector also participated.
The drive was carried out by the department with an aim to preserve the fragile ecology at tourist destinations and maintaining the environs besides keeping tourist sites clean and tourist-friendly.
The participants pledged to keep the surroundings of tourist spots clean with the main thrust on sanitation and hygiene as well as hygienically maintaining public amenities such as toilets.
The participants also affirmed that such drives would boost tourism and attract tourists who feel comfortable while visiting these tourist places sans garbage and litter of other trash at these tourist destinations.