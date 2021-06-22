Tourism Department organises cleanliness drive at Nigeen’s Cherry Park

The drive was carried out by the department with an aim to preserve the fragile ecology at tourist destinations and maintaining the environs besides keeping tourist sites clean and tourist-friendly.

The participants pledged to keep the surroundings of tourist spots clean with the main thrust on sanitation and hygiene as well as hygienically maintaining public amenities such as toilets.

The participants also affirmed that such drives would boost tourism and attract tourists who feel comfortable while visiting these tourist places sans garbage and litter of other trash at these tourist destinations.