Tourism Deptt holds training session for Pahalgam stakeholders

Srinagar, Aug 7: Continuing with its programme of capacity building of tourism stakeholders, the Department of Tourism held a training session for various stakeholders here today.

During the training, expert from University of Kashmir, Dr. Shahnawaz dwelt in detail about the protocols and precautions to be exercised while conducting tourism business.

He impressed upon the stakeholders to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time in this regard and help build the confidence among tourists visiting the place.

The training is expected to increase the awareness level among the tourism stakeholders at all the tourist destinations. It would not only help in picking up of the tourism here but would also secure all of them including the guests from this deadly virus.

The capacity-building programme, it may be recalled, is an ongoing exercise to be replicated at other tourist destinations in the days to come. The said exercise is going to inculcate the necessary encouragement among both the tourists and service providers to start their activities afresh.

Senior officers of Tourism Department were also present on the occasion.

The Tourism department has already inoculated more than 95% of registered tourism players including hoteliers, service providers, horsemen, shopkeepers, and others with the Covid vaccine.

All these measures are set to infuse new lease of life in the tourism business and help all of the tourism-related tradesmen to bring their business back on track in the ensuing tourist season post ebbing of the pandemic.