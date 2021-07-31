Tourism officers posted outside J&K asked to be proactive

Srinagar, July 31: Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafiz today impressed upon the officers of Tourism Department posted in outside offices to remain in constant touch with the local travel fraternities and keep them updated about the tourism related activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Interacting with Tourist Officers of the Department posted at New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities through video conferencing, the Tourism Secretary asked them to keep the local tourism stakeholders dealing with Jammu & Kashmir updated about the tourism related developments back home so that tourists are persuaded to choose J&K as their visiting destination. In this regard, he asked them to organise webinars, meetings and other means of engagement with tourism market leaders besides apprising the respective media about the tourism potential back home on a continuous basis.

Sarmad Hafeez asked the Tourist Officers to apprise the Department back home about the emerging travel preferences in their local markets on a real time basis. He asked them to build a database of tour and travel industry of their areas and consolidate the feedback from local stakeholders into actionable input for the Department. He also advised them to develop an inventory of local media, travel industry, writers and bloggers, potential tourist markets, flight schedules from their cities to J&K etc. for analysing forthcoming promotional campaigns.

The Tourism Secretary also advised the officers of these offices to popularise among the local tourism markets the varied facets of J&K tourism.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo and other senior officers were present in the meeting.