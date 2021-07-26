Traffic jam in city areas irks commuters

Srinagar, July 26: Commuters faced a tough time on Monday due to long traffic jam in various civil line areas.

To mention two routes Boulevard and Gupkar have been closed as part of security measure till July 28.

Traffic jam was witnessed at Dalgate, Rainawari, Sonwar, TRC, and its adjacent areas.

“I have been stuck in gridlock for past fifteen minutes,’ said a commuter at Sangarmall crossing.

Ram-MunshiBagh crossing, Badyari crossing Dalgate and Nishat/Foreshore crossings witnessed huge traffic congestions with commuters struggling to move. In the city centre, the scene was not different and commuters were stuck in traffic jam at Hari Singh High Street.

The problem was compounded due to presence of street vendors on vital roads including Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Residency Road and Iqbal Park.

"It is ironical that major portion of road at Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas are occupied by street vendors. This hampers vehicular and pedestrian movement," said Nisar Ahmad of Sarai Balla.

Massive traffic jam was also witnessed at MA Road, Residency Road, Jahangir Chowk, Bemina, Batamaloo and other adjacent areas.

"Travelling on city roads has become more of a time- and energy-consuming experience. At few places, a commuter has to spend twenty minutes to complete the distance of five kilometers which otherwise is just five to seven-minute drive normally," said a group of commuters at Abdullah Bridge.

SSP Traffic City Javaid Koul said that there was pressure of traffic and the decision to reopen Sangarmal crossing, TRC Golf Course, Dalgate to Mamta Crossing was taken on spot for its smooth regulation.

“Thus, there was no traffic jam after 2pm on Monday. With reopening of these points, the traffic flowed smoothly and these points shall remain open also on tomorrow for smooth regulation of the traffic,” the SSP said while replying to a query, adding, “On Mondays, the number of vehicles plying on city roads remains higher as compared to other days.”