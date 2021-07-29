Traffic jam on Nishat-Shalimar route irks commuters

Srinagar, July 29: Traffic jam on the Nishat-Shalimar route is taking a heavy toll on commuters.

“There is worst traffic jam on a daily basis on the Nishat to Shalimar route. It ends up wasting our time while traveling. The points like Nishar, Shalimar and Ishberchowk are most affected by traffic jams,” said Ajaz Ahmed, a local from Harwan. The locals said that private vehicles parked on the roadsides are the main reason for these traffic jams. The commuters said that traffic authorities should deploy more men so that the issue can be resolved.