Traffic police formulate diversion plan in Srinagar from July 25 to 28

Srinagar, July 24: Traffic department has formulated traffic diversion plan in various areas of the summer capital from July 25 to 28.

“Traffic coming from Sonwar- Panthachowk axis will be diverted towards Radio Kashmir crossing. No vehicle will be allowed towards Durganag and Gupkar. No reverse traffic will be allowed from Radio Kashmir crossing towards GoleChakriSonwar. Traffic on M.A. Road from C.T.O Office towards Dalgate will be diverted towards IkhwanChowk at Sangarmal Crossing. Traffic coming from TRC towards Dalgate will not be allowed to move beyond C.D Hospital. Traffic at Mamta Crossing Khonkhan shall move towards CD Hospital crossing. No reverse traffic will be allowed on this route. No right movement of traffic towards Baba DaramdassMandir will be allowed at Mamta Crossing,” Traffic Police Srinagar said in a statement.

“Traffic coming from Foreshore Road Nishat axis will not be allowed to move beyond Nishat crossing. Residents of Kralsangri and Brien Nishat will use internal roads towardsNishat.

Motorists from Habak crossing can take Lalbazar axis Ellahi-Bagh or SaidaKadalRainawari axis to reach LalChowk. Traffic from Boulevard-Nehru Park area can leave the area via BadyariChowkDalgate. No reverse movements will be allowed. Traffic coming from M.A Road towards Sonwar can move via Baba DaramDass, Mamta crossing or can U-Turn near Sangarmal towards residence road and TRC crossing and via DurgaNaag.