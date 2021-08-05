Training camp for farmers at Bandipora, Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: To commemorate the monumental occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and celebrating the occasion as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Department of Horticulture today organized farmers’ awareness/ training camp at Anderkot Bandipora and Zakura Srinagar.

The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated the said training camp and in his introductory remarks emphasized on the importance of technology transfer and highlighted the need of capacity building of farmers by holding such camps.

He also advised farmers to take maximum benefits under the said developmental schemes of the department. He impressed upon them to adopt environment friendly practices.

The DG also ensured that such training camps will also be conducted across the valley in future.