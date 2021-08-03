Training programme on soil testing organised

Srinagar, Aug 3: A one-day collaborative training on “Basic Techniques of Soil Testing” was held at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, Srinagar. The training was organized by the Department of Horticulture and was a part of capacity development of the employees of the Department.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director General Horticulture Kashmir in his remarks emphasized the challenges in horticulture particularly the soil health status in the present scenario of Horticulture sector in Kashmir and Department’s role to overcome the challenges. He stressed on the importance

of soil testing in present mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for doubling farmers’ income. He opined that soil testing should be a prerequisite before establishing any orchard.