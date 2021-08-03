Training programmes for VDC members held in Poonch, Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 3: Amid a rise in inputs related to suspected militancy movement, security forces in Rajouri and Poonch continued the training and refresher course for Village Defence Committee (VDC) members.

In Poonch, Army organised a VDC meet in Mendhar area

Army said that the VDCs play a significant part in assisting the forces in anti-militancy operations, maintaining vigil over inimical elements and assisting in maintaining peace in the region.

“The course was optimally utilised for imparting training on weapon handling, cleaning, musketry, firing and refreshing the individuals on weapon maintenance drills,” the Army said in its official statement.

“VDC members displayed their training prowess and skills in weapon handling and firing during firing practices at Jhullas firing range,” the Army said.

“The Army assisted the VDC members in further improving their self-defence capabilities and laid emphasis on the important role of VDCs and briefed them about the prevalent situation with respect to the modus operandi of terrorists in order to execute swift and effective response,” the statement said.

New tactics being employed by anti-national elements and necessary action required to be taken to ensure sustained peace and prosperity in the region were also explained to the VDC members in detail.