Transforming J&K’s Public Libraries | Reading Zone to be established at Habba Kadal

Srinagar, July 29: As a follow-up to the instructions issued by the Lieutenant Governor for digitally transforming the public libraries in J&K, the Director, Libraries & Research, Mohammad Rafi today visited various Public Libraries in Old City of Srinagar to personally take stock of the infrastructure requirement for upgrading these libraries as e-Learning-cum-Career Counselling hubs for the local youth.

The initiative for the digital transformation of the Public Libraries in J&K as e-Learning-cm-Career Counselling Centres is being launched on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to reinvent these institutions of learning as a single point of contact for the youth to navigate services like access to academic resources, admissions, scholarships, career counselling, job opportunities etc.

Pertinently, during a review meeting of the Department of Culture, convened here last week, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the Department of Libraries should in convergence with Mission Youth, J&K and Smart City Mission start digital transformation of the public libraries to build a collaborative and futuristic e-Library system in J&K. This, he said, would unlock wide-ranging resources in traditional public libraries for a new generation of learners and start-ups, enabling free, long-term, public access to the knowledge, skills, careers and business opportunities.

The Director, Libraries & Research, said that the Old City areas of Srinagar will be given special focus in setting up of e-Learning-cum-Career Counselling hubs as the youth of these areas lack such facilities.

During his visit to the Ghani Memorial Library at RajouriKadal, the Director Libraries called for renovation of the building and landscaping of its lawn to create the right ambience, in and around the library, for its users.

At M M Library, FatehKadal, the Director asked the incharge of the library to keep available newspapers and reference material for various competitive examinations.

At GanjBaksh Library, Nowhatta, the Director called for construction of additional accommodation to provide spacious separate Reading Rooms for boys, girls and senior citizens alongwith separate washrooms. He said the R&B Department would be asked to prepare the DPR for construction of additional accommodation.

At NaqashbandSahab Library, the Director said that the Wakf Board would be asked to arrange additional accommodation for the library to facilitate the users.

Responding to the overwhelming demand from the residents of HabbaKadal area, the Director Libraries said that the Reading Room of the City Central Library would be immediately made functional at the space offered by the local Auqaf Committee.

He said all these libraries would be provided with requisite IT and other infrastructure to turn them into e-learning hubs. “These Libraries will also make available quality free study and reference material, both hardcopy and in e-format to the students to help them prepare for competitive examinations like NEET/JEE/CAT/IAS/JKAS etc,” he said.