Srinagar, Aug 4: Tremors shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

The tremors lasting several seconds were experienced at around 4:02 pm.

Meteorological department officials said that an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude with an epicentre in Afghanistan (69.97°E, 36.31°N) at a depth of 132 kilometers occurred at 04:02:27 pm. No loss to life or property was, however, reported from anywhere, officials said.