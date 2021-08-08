Turning compassion into hope
The pandemic going on in the world has lifted the veil from certain realities and exposed the fragility prevailing in our societies and culture. Things that we usually take for granted, can be taken away in a jiffy and the blessings usually underestimated can turn out to be a matter of life and death.
Critical situations in general and this pandemic in particular highlighted the role of Baitulmaal -local charity organisations - a sound system in Muslim societies which proved to be a blessing. Local Baitulmaals acted as the much needed light at the end of a tunnel, changing the perception and mindset of those who usually ignore this system.
Islamic teachings emphasize on the field of social relationship (MAAMLAAT) and responsibility, under the heading Huqooq ul Ibaad , clearly highlighting the role of an individual or society in the upliftment of weaker sections of the society. Individual worship is not enough for one's successful religious life but to be able to contribute in this dimension of Deen is equally important. And they are as important as individual worship but we often overlook its importance and feel that since we are saying our prayers etc regularly therefore all is remain well for us.
To our dismay, we have turned a blind eye to this form of worship. Everyone is surrounded by unnecessary materialistic competition so much so that a neighbour, even if dying for a meal, doesn't make a difference to anyone. But taking care of the needy is as obligatory as prayers, and this social service gets greater rewards.
Baitulmaal in general has ample benefits, but particularly in these difficult times they acted as a ray of hope by mobilising their limited resources vis-à-vis providing oxygen cylinders, financial aid, using their transport as ambulances, also providing volunteers, all this in a well-planned manner. The pandemic highlighted its need and role and illustrated that having these kinds of institutions is the immediate need of a society.
Nowadays people, out of helplessness and unending sufferings, sometimes take extreme measures, which unfortunately results in loss of life. It amplifies the need to have an active local assistance mechanism like Bait ul Maal, which can manage cases at local level. A lesson learnt through any misfortune can be taken as an opportunity to introspect and to be well prepared for future course, because life is a mix of blessings and hardships. Undoubtedly Baitulmals are doing a commendable job in fulfilling the material and financial needs of the needy.
It is imperative to have accountability at every stage to ensure longevity and a necessary step for fair and free working. Accountability ensures the clear cut communication and transfer of information from the donor to the recipient. People leading such institutions must treat it as an exceptional responsibility, and should not develop any kind of ego or greed. This kind of selfless social service has got ample rewards. Helping a destitute is important keeping in mind their self-respect and dignity is equally important. One should always bear in mind that 'left-hand does not know what the right hand gives in charity'.
Some serious diseases, which have almost brought people on the roads because of limited resources, such institutions can play a leading role and provide the much needed helping hand.
Tailpiece
Islamic teachings vehemently emphasize on rights of 'one Muslim on another Muslim'. Let us pledge to donate and work for the betterment of Baitulmaal ensuring no one sleeps with an empty stomach, no one dies because of lack of treatment, no one's life becomes a burden on himself and no one battles for a meal.
Author is pursuing a Master's in Mechanical Engineering