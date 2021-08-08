Turning compassion into hope

The pandemic going on in the world has lifted the veil from certain realities and exposed the fragility prevailing in our societies and culture. Things that we usually take for granted, can be taken away in a jiffy and the blessings usually underestimated can turn out to be a matter of life and death.

Critical situations in general and this pandemic in particular highlighted the role of Baitulmaal -local charity organisations - a sound system in Muslim societies which proved to be a blessing. Local Baitulmaals acted as the much needed light at the end of a tunnel, changing the perception and mindset of those who usually ignore this system.

Islamic teachings emphasize on the field of social relationship (MAAMLAAT) and responsibility, under the heading Huqooq ul Ibaad , clearly highlighting the role of an individual or society in the upliftment of weaker sections of the society. Individual worship is not enough for one's successful religious life but to be able to contribute in this dimension of Deen is equally important. And they are as important as individual worship but we often overlook its importance and feel that since we are saying our prayers etc regularly therefore all is remain well for us.

To our dismay, we have turned a blind eye to this form of worship. Everyone is surrounded by unnecessary materialistic competition so much so that a neighbour, even if dying for a meal, doesn't make a difference to anyone. But taking care of the needy is as obligatory as prayers, and this social service gets greater rewards.