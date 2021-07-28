Two cousins from Baramulla launch their maiden poetry book

Two cousins from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have jointly launched their maiden book titled Mercuric Desires. The book was published by Lieper publication in Srinagar a few weeks ago.

Maria Altaf and Masooda Bashir, both in their early 20s, have tried to highlight every aspect in their poetry which includes their association with the family besides their career.

Currently Maria Altaf is pursuing MBBS while Masooda Bashir is pursuing her B.Sc agriculture from SKUAST-Kashmir.

“I used to write poems from my school days because I was interested in poetry from my school days,” said Maria.

From her childhood, Maria was inspired by the writings of Iqbal. “But obviously, our poetry cannot be matched with Iqbal’s writing. We have just made an attempt to pen down our thoughts in the form of poetry,” she said.

The book comprises 35 poems in which 20 poems have been written by Maria while 15 poems have been written by Masooda.

“I have written some poems on my mother while few poems are on my grandmother. I have also written poems on my dream to pursue MBBS,” Maria said.