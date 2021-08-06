Two-days left for applying for National Anthem Singing Competition-2021

Srinagar, Aug 6: Two days have remained to apply and make entry for National Anthem Singing Competition-2021, initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir government under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to celebrate the 75 years of independence and commemorate it as ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under this initiative, the government has called upon all the individuals and groups who are domicile(s) of Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the national anthem singing competition.

The government has invited entries under individual category and group category.

Under the individual category, people in two subcategories, 13-18 years and above 18 years of age can take part in the competition.

The minimum age to participate in the competition has been kept at 13 years.

The entries have been made open from 1st August 2021 and would end on 7th August 2021.

The winners of the competition would get cash awards as well as chance to sing the national anthem at their respective district and division level Independence Day 2021 celebrations.

The government has kept the prize money of Rs 25,000, Rs 11,000 and Rs 5000 for first, second and third prize winners of the competition.

The district-level winners would compete for division level in the competition while all the participants would get certificate of participation from the J&K government.

The official spokesman said that all the eligible individuals and groups could submit their entries through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WuQ7X1d3bTdzEYU1t3TcTs7hDzqOP-enHZUqc-IET8s/edit?edit_requested=true with a video file (preferably a high definition one) of the national anthem singing competition to be uploaded by 7 August 2021.