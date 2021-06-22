Two siblings die, another injured in Devsar road accident

Kulgam, Jun 22: Two siblings died and another was injured in a road mishap in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Javid Ahmad Thokar and Nisar Ahmad Thokar, both sons of Abdul Gani Thokar.

The injured person was identified as Mushtaq Ahamd Najar, son of Ghulam Rasool Najar, all from Sopat village of Devsar, Kulgam .

An official said a motorcycle collided with a tanker at Gundpora, Devsar near Qazigund, resulting in injuries to a motorcyclist and two pillion riders.

"The trio was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where the bike rider and one of the two pillion riders succumbed to injuries," he said.

An official said that the tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. "A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are on," he said.