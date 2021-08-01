Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson HSS Srinagar hold online inter school quiz competition

The Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson higher secondary school Srinagar on Saturday organized an online inter-school quiz competition.

The quiz competition witnessed participation from nine schools. The competition was of nine rounds and final scores of the competition were announced after the Rapid Fire Round.

During the nine rounds of quiz competition, the participants were asked questions about current affairs, cinema, artificial intelligence and other fields as well.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the quiz competition was organized through virtual mode to avoid public gathering.

Despite remaining away from formal schooling for more than one year, the students who participated in the competition showcased their energy and enthusiasm while answering the questions asked during the competition. This was the 3rd quiz competition organized by the school management this year.

“If the situation improves, we will be organizing more such inter-school quiz competitions for the students so that they can share their knowledge with each other,” said Alistair Freese, principal of Tyndale Biscoe School Srinagar.