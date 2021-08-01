Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson HSS Srinagar hold online inter school quiz competition

The Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson higher secondary school Srinagar on Saturday organized an online inter-school quiz competition.
The quiz competition witnessed participation from nine schools. The competition was of nine rounds and final scores of the competition were announced after the Rapid Fire Round.
During the nine rounds of quiz competition, the participants were asked questions about current affairs, cinema, artificial intelligence and other fields as well.
Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the quiz competition was organized through virtual mode to avoid public gathering.
Despite remaining away from formal schooling for more than one year, the students who participated in the competition showcased their energy and enthusiasm while answering the questions asked during the competition. This was the 3rd quiz competition organized by the school management this year.
“If the situation improves, we will be organizing more such inter-school quiz competitions for the students so that they can share their knowledge with each other,” said Alistair Freese, principal of Tyndale Biscoe School Srinagar.
“It was heartening to see the students participating in the competition without any stress. The point scored by the participating students does not matter but their participation makes a difference,” he said.
Director Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson higher secondary school Srinagr, Parvaiz Kaul was also present at the occasion.
The welcome and inaugural address was presented by the head girl of the Mallinson higher secondary school while the vote of thanks was presented by the head boy of the Tyndale Biscoe higher secondary school Srinagar.
During the announcement of the result of the competition, Mallinson higher secondary school Srinagar bagged first position by scoring 125 points while Army Public School bagged second position by scoring 121 points. Tyndale Biscoe School Srinagar scored 3rd position with 105 points while Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School Tangmarg was awarded 4th position with 95 points.
Presentation Convent higher secondary school Srinagar scored 90 points and bagged 5th position while Kashmir Valley School Humhama scored 85 points and bagged 6th position.
GD Goenka School Srinagar and Doon International School HMT Srinagar shared 7th position by scoring 83 points and Burn Hall Higher Secondary School bagged 8th position by scoring 25 points in the competition.