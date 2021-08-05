Union Home Secy reviews public health response to Covid-19

Srinagar, Aug 5: Chairing a high-level meeting to review the public health response to Covid-19, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged all the union territories to vigorously follow the strategy of testing, tracking, and treating Covid cases in their jurisdictions besides focusing on speedy vaccination of the eligible population towards successful containment of the Covid pandemic.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Secretary J&K Arun Kumar Mehta along with Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department besides chief secretaries and administrators of other union territories including Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry participated in the meeting.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the union territories, the Home Secretary said that the UTs had witnessed a constant decline in cases over the past few weeks.

“The new cases reported and Covid fatalities have come down to 4244 and 54 over the last two weeks,” he said.

The Home Secretary asked the UT administrations to remain in a state of readiness to mitigate future surges besides undertaking a combined strategy of test-track-treat Covid cases, micro containment of emerging hot spots, speedy vaccination, enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, and ramping up of Covid dedicated medical facilities for successful containment of infection.

It was informed that J&K is conducting 1.62 lakh tests per week with 0.2 percent positivity rate. J&K registered 999 cases and 9 Covid-related deaths in the last week.

The Union Home Secretary advised J&K to focus on administration of vaccination to the eligible population in a decentralised manner through dedicated day-specific and vaccination centre-specific targeted drives.

Calling for ensuring a second dose of vaccines to the eligible population in time, he stressed on speedy administering of first doses to the unvaccinated population.

So far, J&K has vaccinated approximately 50 lakh people constituting 40 percent of its eligible population with the first dose.

The vaccinated population also includes 100 percent vaccination in the above 45 years age category and 31 percent vaccination in the 18- 45 age category.

Giving a brief of the measures being taken in J&K to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Chief Secretary informed that the government had been vigorously enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour and conducting high numbers of tests and vaccinations for early detection and containment of coronavirus.

The Chief Secretary also requested the Centre to provide 60 lakh additional doses of vaccination to enable J&K to universally vaccinate its eligible population at the earliest.

Later, the Chief Secretary directed the Health and Medical Education department to focus on contact tracing of Covid patients and ensure quarantine of suspected cases to prevent spread of infection among the general population.

The department was asked to ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behavior and imposition of graded-penalty on habitual defaulters.

Further, the department was directed to undertake machinery and equipment audit and ensure their functionality along with sufficient availability of technical manpower besides organising district-level mock drills for establishment of micro-containment zones and enforcement SOPs thereof.