Union Joint Secretary MIDH visits Centre of Excellence

Srinagar, Aug 8: Union Joint Secretary Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Managing Director National Horticulture Board, Rajbir Singh Panwar arrived here on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to review the implementation of MIDH Scheme.

He was received by Director General Horticulture and Mission Director MIDH, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

Joint Secretary accompanied by the Director General Horticulture and other officers of the department visited the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Zawoora, Srinagar.

On the occasion, DG Horticulture, briefed Joint Secretary about the objective of establishment CoE.