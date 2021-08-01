Union Ministers to start regular visits to J&K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 1: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, DrJitendra Singh disclosed here today that Union Ministers will soon start regular visits to Jammu & Kashmir, as per a schedule and roster to be prepared by the Centre in consultation with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

In an interview to a national news agency here today, Singh said “We are soon going to start regular touring of the Central Ministers in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This experiment was carried out in the month of January last year when 36 Union Ministers visited the UT over a period of one month and it had proved to be a very successful exercise at outreach".

Singh said, since Prime Minister Modi gives high priority to the peripheral regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Northeast, it is his keen desire that a similar pattern on the lines of North Eastern States should also be followed in case of Jammu & Kashmir.

The minister revealed that inputs from the Lieutenant Governor as well as the UT administration had been obtained in this regard. Accordingly, a roster will be prepared depending upon how many of the Central Ministers would visit which district of the UT of J&K, every week or fortnight.