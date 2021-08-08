Unite in Jammu’s interest: Rana

Jammu, Aug 8: Calling on the people of Jammu to rise above party affiliations, religion and caste to uphold the rights of the region and its sub regions, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said that ‘collective approach was imperative for fulfilment of the distinct urges and developmental aspirations of the region, saying these can neither be neglected nor relegated to back-burner.’

According to a statement issued here, Rana while addressing a public meeting at Pounichack in Raipur-Domana Constituency said "We have to carve out a better Jammu for inclusive strong Jammu and Kashmir, which will eventually make our great nation shining and vibrant. This land of warriors has all along played crucial role as a unifier and shown political will in maintaining high traditions of amity and brotherhood, even during most testing times.”

“Rana said the civil society, political leadership, socio-religious organization and intelligentsia can make a huge difference by coming together and drawing a roadmap for political empowerment of the Jammu region under the overall ambit of Jammu and Kashmir as a singular entity. They can pursue their political and societal commitments independently but when it comes to the interest of the Jammu region, they should be on the same page, he suggested, hoping that a common narrative is need of the time,” the statement reads.

Rana exuded confidence that the people in large will appreciate the importance of coming together for harmonious growth of the region. The youth have an important role in becoming the catalysts of change. The first and foremost challenge would be to pursue the agenda single-mindedly but at the same time forging amity between various regions, sub-regions and communities of J&K which has to be ensured at all costs”, he maintained.