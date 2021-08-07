Untitled Aug 08, 2021 02:00 am

Ganderbal, Aug 7: Director School Education Kashmir DrTasaduq Hussain Mir today visited Ganderbal under Ru Ba Ru Programme and interacted with students, teachers and officers of the department.

In his address at various places he reiterated the importance of connecting to students and listening to them in order to provide psychological support to students during this pandemic. According to a press release by the department, “he listened to the issues of all stakeholders and assured to take up remedial measures to address the issues. Director School Education Kashmir during his tour visited various institutions of Ganderbal District and took stock of Cleanliness drive and preparations for the celebration of Independence Day.”