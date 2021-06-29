Unvaccinated persons to undergo Covid test at entry of shopping stores

Srinagar June 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today paid a surprise visit at various Shopping Complexes/malls to inspect the measures taken to ensure owners, staff of all businesses establishments are vaccinated besides visiting customers at these public places.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the objective of the visit was to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs are followed to safeguard public health and prevent public places from becoming super spreaders. Covid Vaccination to safeguard the lives of people and contain the spread of Covid-19 infection is of utmost importance, he said.

The DC said that all unvaccinated persons visiting any Shopping Store/Complex/ Malls in Srinagar will have to undergo for Covid-19 testing and after his report comes negative will be given entry in the said shopping mall. Those having a prior 48 hours Negative report will not be subjected to repeat testing.

He said that the decision has been taken in the interest of larger public benefit so that no Covid-19 infected person puts the life of other people at risk. He also stressed that no positive person should mix with other people and said necessary action under law will be taken against such persons.

The DC urged the general public to cooperate with the administration for the larger public interest and ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs to save themselves, their family and the whole society from deadly coronavirus.

Interacting with the owners of various business establishments, the DC stressed them to ensure that no customer is given entry in their shops who are unvaccinated. He also asked them to maintain proper inventory of the customers with necessary details.

He said anti Covid Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behavior is the only weapon with us to defeat Covid-19 pandemic and make us strong enough to fight the expected 3rd wave of Covid-19 as predicted by health experts. He urged all left out eligible persons of the district to get vaccinated at an earliest to make Srinagar district a safe place with regard to Covid-19.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed HaniefBalkhi, Tehsildar concerned and other officers.