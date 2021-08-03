Uri residents demand installation of electric poles

Baramulla, Aug 3: The residents of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district expressed resentment against the condition of electric poles and sagging of electric wires that pose a threat to human lives.

AshiqHussain of main town Uri said that instead of electric poles, the electric wires were hanging from the trees and the power distribution got affected with the moderate wind in the area.

People of Bandi village said that the electric distribution system was in disarray.

They said despite the area being part of the main town Uri, locals here face unending difficulties.

“Despite repeated pleas to the authorities for the installation of electric poles in the area, nothing has been done to redress our issue. The electric wires hanging from the trees will prove disastrous for locals here,” said ShahwaliPathan, a retired Police official from Bandi village.

The residents of Machikrand Uri village said that the electric poles had been sent to the area for installation a year back.

They said that these electric poles had not been installed and were lying scattered on the ground.

“The entire village is reeling under darkness,” said Tariq Hussain, a panchayat member of Machikrand Uri. Urging the Baramulla district administration to take note of the public grievance, locals in Uri said that all the decaying electric poles need to be replaced with fresh electric poles. They said that the practice of hanging electric wires from the trees needs to be stopped so that the lives of the people are not compromised.