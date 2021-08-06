Urs of Char Yaar(RA) to be observered today

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Urs of Char Yaar (RA)– the four rightly guided caliphs shall be observed on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees are expected to assemble at DargahHazratbal to have the glimpse of the holy relic on this occasion.

On this occasion, special prayers are scheduled to be held at various masjids and shrines. However, the main event with large gathering of devotees is traditionally witnessed at DargahHazratbal.

Wakf Board official said that arrangements have been made for the devotees at Hazrtabal shrine and confirmed that the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed after every Nimaz.

In view of the celebrations, authorities have made special arrangements at the Hazratbal shrine for devotees.

"The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed after every Nimaz on Saturday. We have put all arrangements at the place for the convenience of devotees," said Wakf Board official.

"The day at the shrine will be celebrated as Urs of Char Yar (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA). Durood and Naatkhawani will be performed throughout the day," he added.

The Char Yar (RA) refers to the four rightly guided caliphs. These are: Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA), Hazrat Umar (RA), Hazrat Usman (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA).

Wakf Board authorities have urged the devotees to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.

It added that the Wakf officials and volunteers would monitor adherence of COVID19 guidelines, and shall keep on reminding the devotees to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

He added that hand sanitizers have been made available for the devotees. "Social distancing and wearing of facemasks are mandatory for devotees to make an entry to the shrine or its premises," he said.

An official from district administration said that district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

He said that the authorities concerned have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies in the areas in and around the shrine.

The celebrations of Urs Char Yaar is also being observed at Kailashpora shrine and Jinab Sahib Soura shrine as well.