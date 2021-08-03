Use of Chemicals in Hospital settings

Dr Javeed Kakroo

The health care sector is a major consumer of chemicals including those well documented to cause serious impact on human health and the environment. Thus, a sector whose mission is to protect human health is contributing to the burden of diseases. Chemicals used in healthcare affect human health throughout the life cycle of these products.

There is a growing concern that the excessive use of chemical disinfectants in the healthcare areas can be of risk to human life. Paramedical staff is at greater risk than others as they are continuously present in the healthcare environments. The bad news is that if you work in healthcare sector, you get inevitably exposed to hazardous chemicals. Among the hazardous chemicals still used widely in hospitals are cleaning products, disinfectants, sterilant, and floor care products that contain toxic active ingredients, such as ammonia, chlorine, phosphates, alkylphenol ethoxylates, volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde, phenolic compounds, propellants, and petroleum solvents.

Recent research in some countries has shown that health-sector employees may be more at risk from the chemicals used in their own workplaces than the public. For example, health sector workers have been reported to have the highest rate of adult asthma among all major occupational groups and to be at a greater risk of developing chronic respiratory illnesses. In specific areas of the hospital, workers can be exposed to glutaraldehyde, ethylene oxide, formaldehyde, paraformaldehyde, methyl methacrylate, Freon, peracetic acid, or waste anaesthetic gases. Pesticides, rodenticides, and fungicides are also used in hospitals. Unfortunately, many chemicals which are banned in developed countries are still being used in developing countries. Today most of our hospitals use chemical disinfectants which are known to be carcinogenic. Some cancers are diagnosed up to 10 years after the sufferer has been exposed to a carcinogen at work; others can take more than 35 years to develop

Types of antiseptics used in hospitals

• 60 - 90% alcohol (Ethyl, isopropyl or “methylatedspirit”)

• 4% chlorhexidine gluconate (Hibitane®, Hibiscrub®, Hibiclens®)

• Chlorhexidine gluconate and cetrimide, in various concentrations (Savlon®)

• 3% iodine aqueous iodine and alcohol containing (tincture of iodine) products, 7.5 – 10

• Iodophors, various concentrations (Betadine® or Wescodyne®

• 0.5 – 4% chloroxylenol (Para-chloro-meta xylenol or “PCMX) various concentrations (Dettol®)

Effectiveness factors to be considered before choosing antiseptics and disinfectants

• Nature of what is to be disinfected

• Number of microorganisms and time needed (the higher the number, the longer the time)

•Concentration to be used

• Type of surface (smooth & rough)— rough surfaces require longer treatment time.

• Presence of organic materials e.g., soiled instruments.