Use of drone suspected: DGP

Jammu, June 27: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday stated that the use of drone to drop explosive material was suspected in the twin blasts that took place at Air Force Station in Jammu.

Talking to media, the DGP said: “The use of drone with payload to drop explosive material in both the blasts at Jammu airfield was suspected. The police was also working on Jammu airfield blasts along with the other agencies. FIR has been registered and the probe is on.”

Meanwhile, the DGP said that “police averted a major terror attack with the recovery of an IED weighing around 5 to 6 kg this morning from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative”.

“IED weighing around 5 – 6 kg was recovered by Jammu police from an LeT outfit operative. It was to be planted at some crowded place. A major terror attack has been averted with this recovery. The suspect is being interrogated. More suspects are likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt,” the DGP said.

Earlier the police informed that a suspect namely Nadeem-ul-Haq son of Abdul Rehman of Zainbal, tehsil Banihal of district Ramban was apprehended by a team of Police Post Bhatindi led by its In-charge at around 11.00 am today.

He was arrested during checking when he was on his way to Narwal Bhatindi from Barmini. One IED was recovered from his possession. Upon this, a case FIR 234/21 U/S 121/122 IPC, 13/18/23/38/39 UAP Act, 4/5 ESA was registered against him,” the police added.

Last evening, the police claimed to have arrested two militants from Jammu outskirts near a shopping mall and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from them.