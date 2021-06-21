‘Vaccination, Covid Appropriate Behaviour weapons to defeat COVID’

Srinagar, June 21: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today said strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior(CAB) and inoculation are the only weapons with us to fight and defeat Covid-19 pandemic. He said only 79 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today which is lowest since month of April, 2021

The DC said this while briefing the media about the present Covid-19 situation in Srinagar district.

The Deputy Commissioner said though the significant decline has been witnessed in Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar, however, strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs is of utmost importance to curb spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The DC said as soon as all eligible persons get Covid-19 vaccine shots we will head towards a safer and protective zone.

The DC said the State Executive Committee (SEC) has issued fresh guidelines regarding opening of business establishments with strict compliance to Covid Appropriate Behavior.

The DC said administration has constituted 22 Enforcement Squads to implement the Covid Appropriate Behavior and anyone indulging in violation of Covid-19 SOPs will be dealt with strictly. He said no one has the right to put others' lives at risk.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated his appeal to the general public to get vaccinated at the earliest for safety and protection of themselves, family and whole society, besides to suppress the expected 3rd wave of Covid-19.

"At present stage, we need to be more careful and follow Covid-19 SOPs in letter and spirit to make entry into the Green Zone", the DC maintained.

The DC also said the situation is being assessed very minutely with regard to opening of Gardens and Parks in Srinagar.

